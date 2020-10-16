IPL 2020 Points Table: The Mumbai Indians are at the top of the points table of the tournament with 12 points.

Abu Dhabi (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: The Mumbai Indians on Friday once again moved to the top of the points table after they registered an 8-wicket win over Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Rohit Sharma's side now have 12 points and need to win just two more games to seal their place for the playoffs.

Apart from Mumbai, Delhi Capitals also need just 2 more matches to win to seal their place for IPL 2020 playoffs. Shreyas Iyer's side have 12 points and a net run rate of +0.990. Royal Challengers Bangalore hold the third spot on the points table with 10 points while Kolkata Knight Riders will stay at fourth position with 8 points.

The fifth, sixth and seventh positions are held by Sunrisers Hyderabad (6 points and +0.009 net run rate), Chennai Super Kings (6 points and -0.390 net run rate) and Rajasthan Royals respectively (6 points and -0.844 net run rate). Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab continue to be at the bottom with just 2 points.

Here's the complete points table of IPL 2020:

Orange cap holder of IPL 2020:

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul continues to hold the orange cap with 448 runs in the tournament. He is followed by own teammate and opening partner Mayank Agarwal who has scored 382 runs in the tournament so far. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings' Faf du Plessis has scored 307 runs in IPL 2020. He is followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli who 304 runs to his name. Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer holds the fifth spot in terms of highest run-getters in the tournament with 298 runs.

Purple cap holder of IPL 2020:

Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada holds the purple in IPL 2020 with 18 wickets at an average of 13.39. Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah, Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer and Kings XI Punjab's Mohammed Shami have taken 12 wickets each in the tournament. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore's Yuzvendra Chahal is the fifth spot in terms of highest wicket-takers in the tournament with 11 wickets.

