IPL 2020: After registering a huge win over Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians have moved to the top position of the IPL 2020 points table.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: With a 48-run victory over KL Rahul's Kings XI Punjab, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians on Thursday moved to the top spot of the points table of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Mumbai now has four points with a net run rate of +1.094 and is sitting at the top position of the points table comfortably.

The second position of IPL 2020 points table is held by Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals while Kolkata Knight Riders holds the third spot. Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore hold the fourth and fifth spot respectively. On the other hand, Kings XI Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings hold the sixth, seventh and eighth spot of the IPL 2020 points table respectively.

Here's the complete points table of IPL 2020:





What about the Orange cap holder in IPL 2020?

Currently, Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul holds the Orange cap of the IPL 2020 with 222 runs. He is followed by his own team mate Mayank Agarwal who has scored 221 in the tournament so far. The third position is held by Chennai Super Kings' Faf du Plessis who has scored 173 runs while the fourth position is held by Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson with 167 runs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore's AB de Villiers holds the fifth spot with 134 runs while Kolkata Knight Riders' Shubman Gills holds the sixth position with 124 runs. Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith has scored 122 runs in the tournament so while Jonny Bairstow and Devdutt Padikkal have scored 119 and 11 runs respectively.

What about the Purple cap holder in IPL 2020?

Mohammed Shami of Kings XI Punjab holds the Purple cap of IPL 2020 with 8 wickets. He is followed by Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada who has taken 7 wickets in the tournament so far. Meanwhile, Rahul Chahar, Sheldon Cottrell and Trent Boult have taken 6 wickets each. Sam Curran, Yuzvendra Chahal, James Pattinson and Jasprit Bumrah have got 5 wickets each so far while Rashid Khan has dismissed 4 batsmen in the IPL 2020.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma