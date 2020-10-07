New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Kolkata Knight Riders defeated MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs in game 21 of Indian Premier League to gain third position on IPL points table. Kolkata squad nudged RCB to move one place higher on the points table while Chennai side is placed at fifth position having lost four out of six matches in the tournament. Kolkata currently have six points with net runrate of +000.2 whil Chennai have only four points with net runrate of -0.371. Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians hold the top spot with 8 points and a net run rate of +1.488 while Shreyas Aiyer's Delhi Capital is on second spot with 2 points and a net run rate of +1.060.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha