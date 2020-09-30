New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals victory march ended on Tuesday after the team was handed a defeat by Kolkata Knight Riders in the match 12 of Indian Premier League at Dubai international cricket stadium on Wednesday. Registering its second victory in the tournament, Kolkata side climbed five spots to gain number two position on IPL points table. Rajasthan side, on the other hand, climbed down to third position in the IPL points table while Delhi Capitals gained the top spot. Like RR, Delhi has also won two out of three games but the squad is ahead of Rajasthan in net runrate.

Have a look at the IPL points table

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul currently holds the Orange Cap. He has amassed a total of 222 runs in three matches at an average of 111. His teammate Mayank Agarwal is at second spot just one run short of the skipper. He has scored 221 in three matches at an average of 73, followed by Chennai Super Kings batsman Faf du Plessis with 173 runs.

Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada holds the purple cap. The South African pacer has dismissed 7 batsmen in three matches at an average of 10.71. Punjab's Mohammed Shami comes a close second. He he has claimed seven wickets in three matches at an average of 12.4. Chennai Super KIng's Sam Curan is at third position. He has simissed five batsmen in three matches at an average of 17.60.

Kings XI Punjab is set to clash with Mumbai Indians in the game 13 of the Indian Premier League at Shiekh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 7.30 PM IST on Thursday, October 1. The thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League began in the United Arab Emirates on September, after a six month delay amid the threat posed by the covid pandemic and the subsequent unavailability of the players.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha