New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Kings XI Punjab on Monday thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets in Sharjah to move to the fourth position at the IPL 2020 points table, strengthening their chances to qualify for the playoffs of the tournament. KL Rahul's side now have 12 points with 6 wins from 12 matches at a net run rate of 0.049.

Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, have slipped to the fifth spot. They too have 12 points with 6 wins from 12 matches at a net run rate of -0.479. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore hold the top three positions with 14 points each.

Rajasthan Royals are at the sixth position with 10 points while Sunrisers Hyderabad hold the seventh position with 8 points. Chennai Super Kings, who are out from the tournament, are the bottom of the points table with just 4 wins from 12 games.

Here's the complete points table of IPL 2020:

IPL 2020 orange cap holder:

Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul continues to hold the orange cap. The right-hand opener has scored 595 runs in the tournament so far at an average of over 63. He is followed by Delhi Capitals' Shikhar Dhawan who has 471 runs in the tournament. Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli has scored 415 runs while Chennai Super Kings' Faf du Plessis has got 401 runs in the tournament so far. KL Rahul's teammate Mayank Agarwal has scored 398 runs in IPL 2020 so far.

IPL 2020 purple cap holder:

Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada continues to hold the purple cap. The pacer from South Africa has taken 23 wickets in the tournament so far at an average of 14.52. Kings XI Punjab pacer Mohammed Shami has climbed to the second spot in the list of highest wicket-takers. Shami has picked up 20 wickets in the tournament so far. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer and Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah have picked up 17 wickets each. Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, meanwhile, has picked 16 wickets in the tournament so far.

