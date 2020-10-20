New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: A scintillating 28-ball 53 from Nicholas Pooran alongside a responsible 32 from Glenn Maxwell helped Kings XI Punjab chase the 165 run-target and defeat Delhi Capitals by five wickets in the Indian Premier League clash on Tuesday. The latest victory has helped KL Rahul side climb two positions to fifth spot on the IPL points table. So far, Punjab has lost six out of ten matches in the cash-rich league gaining 8 points with a net run rate of -0.177. Despite suffering a defeat, Delhi continues to be numero uno on the points table. The Shreyas Iyer-led side has won seven out of ten matches in the tournament with a net run rate of 0.774 and 14 points. Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore are at the second and third spot respectively.

Orange cap holder of IPL 2020

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul continues to be the top scorer of the tournament. He has scored 540 runs at an average of 67.5 in ten matches. He is followed by Delhi Capitals' Shikhar Dhawan who has scored 465 runs in ten matches at an average of 66.42. Punjab's Mayank Agarwal who has scored 398 runs in ten matches with an average of 39.80 is on third spot. Chennai Super Kings' Faf du Plessis holds the fourth spot in terms of highest run-getters in the tournament with 375 runs while Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli holds the fifth place with 347 runs in nine matches.

Purple cap holder of IPL 2020

Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada is the top wicket-taker of the tournament. He has clinched 21 wickets at an economy rate of 7.58 in ten matches. He is followed Kings XI Punjab's Mohammed Shami who has dismissed 16 batsmen in ten matches. Mumbai Indians' Jaspreet Bumrah is on third position in terms of highest wicket-takers in the tournament with 15 wickets. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royal's Jofra Archer is on the fourth spot. Archer has picked 13 wickets in ten matches, he has played so far.

