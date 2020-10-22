New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar stitched a 100-plus run partnership helping Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets in match 40 of Indian Premier League 2020 at Dubai International Stadium. The David Warner-led side thrashed Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets chasing down a modest target of 154 runs in 19th over. With its latest win, SRH has moved to the fifth spot on the IPL points table. So far, Hyderabad have won four out of ten fixtures in the cash-rich league gaining 8 points with a net run rate of 0.182.

Meanwhile, the Steve Smith-led side slipped to seventh position on points table. The Rajasthan squad have won seven out of eleven matches gaining 8 points with a net run rate of -0.620. While Delhi Capitals continue to be on top spot with seven victories out of ten matches, Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore climbed to second spot on Wednesday after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders in the previous match.

Orange cap holder of IPL 2020

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul continues to be the top scorer of the tournament. He has scored 540 runs at an average of 67.5 in ten matches. He is followed by Delhi Capitals' Shikhar Dhawan who has scored 465 runs in ten matches at an average of 66.42. Punjab's Mayank Agarwal who has scored 398 runs in ten matches with an average of 39.80 is on third spot. Chennai Super Kings' Faf du Plessis holds the fourth spot in terms of highest run-getters in the tournament with 375 runs while Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli holds the fifth place with 365 runs in ten matches.

Purple cap holder of IPL 2020

Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada is the top wicket-taker of the tournament. He has clinched 21 wickets at an economy rate of 7.58 in ten matches. He is followed Kings XI Punjab's Mohammed Shami who has dismissed 16 batsmen in ten matches. J. Archer Rajasthan Royals has moved to third spot after dismissing two batsmen today. The English pacer has picked 15 wickets in 11 matches. RCB's Yuzvendra Chahal is on fourth position in terms of highest wicket-takers in the tournament with 15 wickets. Mumbai India's Japreet Bumrah is on fifth spot with 15 wickets in nine matches.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha