New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: After suffering a string of defeats, Kings XI Punjab finally put up a disciplined show and registered an emphatic victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 31 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday. With six victories in eight matches, the Punjab squad continue to be at the bottom of the IPL points table. The KL Rahul-led side have so far gained only 4 points with a net run rate of -0.295.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore has retained the third spot after losing its third match in the tournament. The Virat Kohli-led side have so far gained 10 points with a net run rate of -0.139. Delhi Capitals gained top spot on Wednesday after it defeated Rajasthan Royals in match 30 of the Indian Premier League 2020. Mumbai Indians which currently have won five out of seven matches at a net run rate of 1.327 is at second position and have earned 10 points in the cash-rich league so far.

Orange cap holder of IPL 2020

KL Rahul continues to be the top scorer of the tournament. The Kings XI Punjab skipper has amassed 448 runs in eight matches with an average of 74.66. His teammate Mayank Agarwal holds the second position with a score of 382 runs in eight matches with an average of47.75. CSK's Faf du Plessis and RCB's Virat Kohli hold the third and fourth spot with 307 and 304 runs respectively while DC's Shreyas Iyer is just behind Warner with 298 runs.

Purple cap holder of IPL 2020:

Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada holds the purple cap with 18 wickets in eight matches with an economy rate of 7.61. He is followed by Rajasthan Royals' Jfra Archer and Kings XI Punjab's Mohammed Shami who have taken 12 wickets in eight matches. The fourth and fifth position in the list of highest wicket-takers in held by Yuzvendra Chahal (11 wickets) and Jaspreet Bumrah (11 wickets) respectively.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha