New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals regained the top spot in the points table after registering a five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in game 34 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Delhi now have 14 points in nine matches and a net run rate of +0.921.

Behind Delhi at the second spot are Mumbai Indians with 12 points in eight matches and a net run rate of +1.353. At number three and four are Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders with 12 and 8 points respectively. Chennai Super Kings are still placed at the sixth position with just three wins in nine matches. Chennai can still qualify for the playoffs if they win at least four of their next five matches.

At the bottom of the points table are Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, with six and four points respective. Both the teams can still quality for the playoffs. Here's a look at the points table:

With 448 runs in eight matches at an average of 74.66 and a strike rate of over 133, Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul holds the Orange Cap. Behind him are Mayank Agarwal and Faf du Plessis, with 382 and 365 runs respectively. Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada holds the Purple Cap with 19 wickets in nine matches at an average of 14.2 and an economy of 7.68. Behind him are Royal Challengers Bangalore's Yuzvendra Chahal and Mumbai Indians' Jofra Archer, with 13 and 12 wickets respectively.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja