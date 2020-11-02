New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Delhi Capitals registered a six-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last league match of Indian Premier League at Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi. Notably, bo the teams have made it to the qualifiers. With Mumbai Indians already on top of the points table, fate of the fourth team will be decided after Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match on Tuesday. The Shreyas Iyer-led side finished with 16 points as second placed team in the IPL points table while RCB is on third spot with 14 points. The first playoff will now be played between table-toppers Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals on 5th November. Currently, Kolkata Knight Riders is on fourth spot with 14 Points and net run rate of -0.214. KKR can only qualify if SRH loses to Mumbai Indians now. In case SRH beat MI, they will go through or Kolkata Knight Riders will qualify for the playoffs.

Orange cap holder of IPL 2020:

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul holds the orange cap with 670 runs at an average of 55.83. He is followed by Delhi Capitals' Shikhar Dhawan and Royal Challengers Bangalore's D Paddikalwho have scored 525 and 472 runs respectively. Meanwhile, RCB skipper Virat Kohli has scored 460 runs in 14 matches while Chennai Super Kings F du Plessis has amassed 449 runs in 13 fixtures.

Purple cap holder of IPL 2020:

Delhi Capitals'Kagiso Rabada holds the purple cap with 25 wickets in 14 matches while Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah is on 2nd spot with 23 dismissals in 13 matches under his belt. He is followed by Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer, Royal Challengers Bangalore's Yuzvendra Chahal, Mumbai Indians' Trent Boult and Kings XI Punjab's Mohammed Shami have picked 20 wickets each.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha