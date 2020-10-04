Delhi Capitals moved to the top spot of the points table after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs in game 16 of the Indian Premier League 2020

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals moved to the top spot of the points table after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs in game 16 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. The team has now six points in four matches with a net run rate of +0.588.

The second position of the points table is held by Royal Challengers Bangalore, who earlier today registered a comfortable 8-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in the game 15 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Bangalore has six points in four games with a net run rate of -0.954.

Behind Bangalore and Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad and third and fourth position with four points each in four games. Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals are placed fifth and sixth with four points each, while the bottom two spots are occupied by Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings, both of whom have just two points in four games.

Here's a look at the points table:

With 246 runs in four matches with an average of 61.50, Kings XI Punjab's opener Mayank Agarwal holds the Orange Cap. Agarwal is followed in the list by his teammate KL Rahul, who has scored 239 runs in four matches with an average of 79.66. At number three and four are Chennai Super Kings' Faf du Plessis with 195 runs and Rohit Sharma with 170 runs respectively.

With eight wickets in four matches, Royal Challengers Bangalore's Yuzvendra Chahal hold the Purple cap. Begind Chahal are Mohammad Shami and Kagiso Rabada with eight wickets each in four matches.

While the Punjab player holds the Orange cap, the team has won just one out of four matches and are placed seventh in the points table.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja