IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad joined Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League 2020 playoffs after its victory over Mumbai on Tuesday

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: With Sunrisers Hyderabad registering a thumping victory over Mumbai Indians, the former has made it to the fourth spot on IPL points table. With Hyderbad's victory, it's end of the journey for KKR in IPL 2020. Mumbai Indians were the first to qualify for the playoffs. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals joined Mumbai on Monday. The playoffs will begin from November 5 onwards with Qualifier 1, followed by Eliminator on the next day.

IPL 2020 Qualifier 1, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals (Nov 5)

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on second-placed Delhi Capitals in the first Qualifier of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium on November 5. Mumbai finished top on points table having won nine out of 14 league matches it played in the tournament. Delhi is on second spot on the points table having won eight out of 14 league matches. The loser of the first Qualifier will get another chance of making it to the final by facing the winner of Eliminator which will be contested between the RCB and SRH.

IPL 2020 Eliminator 1, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Nov 6)

Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator on November 6 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. RCB is on the third spot while SRH today defeated Mumbai to gain a fourth spot on points table. The team losing this match will be knocked out of the competition. The winner of this match will qualifier into Qualifier 2.

QUALIFIER 2: (Nov 8)

The losing team of Qualifier 1 will take on the winner of Eliminator on November 8 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha