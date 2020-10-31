An unprecedented scenario is playing out in the Indian Premier League 2020, with as many as six franchises competing for three playoff spots merely six days ahead of the first qualifier.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals kept their playoffs hopes alive with a thumping seven-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab in game 50 of the Indian Premier League 2020 in Abu Dhabi on Friday night. Merely six days ahead of the first qualifier, as many as six franchises are still competing for three playoff spots — an unprecedented scenario in the history of the cash-rich league.

Mumbai Indians is the only team to have qualified for the playoffs, while MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings have officially been knocked out of the race. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals are placed at the second and third spot respectively with 14 points each and barest of the margin in the net run rate. Both the teams still have two matches to play and will likely qualify.

Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders are placed at the fourth, fifth, and sixth spot respectively with 12 points each in 13 matches, while Sunrisers Hyderabad are placed seventh with 10 points but 2 matches still left to play. Here are the qualification scenarios for all these teams:

Kings XI Punjab

Punjab has a better net run rate than Rajasthan and Kolkata though they are still dependent on the results of these franchises. The team can end up finishing fifth even if they win their final match against Chennai Super Kings. This is because Hyderabad presently has a better net run rate than Punjab and wins in their remaining two fixtures will place them above the KL Rahul-men.

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan will need to win their final match against Kolkata and then hope that Punjab lose to Chennai. Even then the team will not qualify if Hyderabad win both its remaining matches. David Warner-men have a better probability of finishing fourth with 14 points owing to a healthy net run rate.

Kolkata Knight Riders

A similar scenario as Rajasthan plays out for Kolkata. The team will need to win their final match against Rajasthan and then hope that Punjab lose to Chennai and Hyderabad lose at least one of its remaining two matches.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Hyderabad has a better run rate than Kolkata, Punjab and Rajasthan. A win in its remaining two fixtures against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will take them to 14 points with a positive run rate.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja