IPL 2020 Playoffs: The remaining two matches in the league stages decide the entry of four teams in the playoffs of the Indian Premier League.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The remaining two matches in the league stages decide the entry of four teams in the playoffs of the Indian Premier League, whose final will be played on November 10.

While three of these four teams - Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders - are to play the remaining two matches, one’s fate will depend on favourable results from the two games.

Mumbai Indians have already qualified for the playoffs and will be ending the league stage as the top team while three others - Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab - have been eliminated.

Here are the chances of entering the playoff stage for each team:

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on November 3 in their final league match. While MI has ensured its spot in the playoffs, a win in the last league game will knock the SRH out.

If SRH wins the match, it will enter the playoffs with 14 points and better run-rate than the loser of the RCB vs DC match on Monday and KKR.

The winner of the RCB vs DC match will end with 16 points, taking it to the second spot. Still the SRH will manage to finish third and KKR, who are on 14 points, can manage to enter the playoffs if RCB vs DC match turns out to be one-sided and the losing team’s net run-rate crashes lower than that of KKR.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

If RCB wins Monday game against DC, it will ensure safe passage to the playoffs, finish second on the list. However, if it loses the match, the Virat Kohli-led team will hope MI to beat SRH in Tuesday’s game, which will eventually take it to the playoffs.

If RCB loses against DC and SRH beats MI, RCB’s margin of loss will decide its fate. In case RCB bat first and score 160 and RCB wins with three overs to spare, RCB’s net run rate will crash below KKR and Kolkata will enter the playoffs with Delhi and SRH.

If DC score 160 batting first and RCB lose by 22 or more runs, then also Delhi will enter the playoffs along with KKR and SRH.

Delhi Capitals

If DC win against RCB on Monday, it will confirm a berth in the playoffs, finishing second on the list. However, if they lose, they will hope MI to beat SRH.

If DC lose the game against RCB and SRH beat Mumbai, DC’s margin of loss will decide their fate. If DC score 160 batting first and RCB wins with two overs to spare, then Delhi’s net run rate will dip below KKR’s and Kolkata will enter the playoffs along with SRH and RCB.

If RCB score 160 and DC lose by 18 or more runs, that wil also have KKR will qualify owing to superior run-rate.

Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR is currently at the fourth spot but they have no league match left to play, so their fate depends on the outcome of the remaining two games. If MI defeat SRH, then KKR will enter the playoffs irrespective of the outcome of RCB vs DC match.

However, if SRH win against MI, then the victory/loss margin of the RCB vs DC game will decide their future in the event. In that case, if DC lose, they should lose by over 18 runs chasing 160, or RCB to chase down the same total with two overs to spare. If RCB lose, they should lose by 22 runs chasing 160 to win, or DC to chase down the total with 3 overs to spare.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta