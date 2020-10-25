IPL 2020: The BCCI has announced the fixtures of the IPL 2020 playoffs. According to the fixtures, the finals will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) on Sunday evening announced the fixtures of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 playoffs. In a statement, the BCCI said that the finals will be played in Dubai, noting that the playoff matches will begin from 7.30 pm IST on November 10.

The first qualifier, on the other hand, will also be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on November 5 while the eliminator and second qualifier will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 6 and 8 respectively.

"The Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) Playoffs and Final will be played from 5th November to 10th November, 2020 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Qualifier 1 will be held in Dubai on 5th November followed by the Eliminator (6th November) and Qualifier 2 (8th November) in Abu Dhabi. The final will be held on 10th November in Dubai," the BCCI said in a statement.

The IPL 2020 began on September 19 after months of delay due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The BCCI later released the guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the 13th season of the cash-rich league.

BCCI releases Women's T20 Challenger Trophy schedule

The BCCI on Sunday also released the Women's T20 Challenger Trophy schedule. According to the schedule, all matches will be held at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium.

The four matches will be held between three teams -- Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity, said the BCCI, adding that all games will begin from 7:30 pm IST except the second match that will be played from 3:30 IST in the afternoon.

"Meanwhile, the Women’s T20 Challenge to be played from 4th November to 9th November will be held in Sharjah. The All-India Women’s Selection Committee has announced Meghna Singh as Mansi Joshi’s replacement in Velocity," the BCCI said.

Women's T20 Challenge Squads:

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (c), Deepti Sharma, Punam Raut, Richa Ghosh, D Hemlatha, Nuzhat Parween, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Jhulan Goswami, Simaran Dil Bahadur, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Natthakan Chantham, Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam

Velocity: Mithali Raj, Shafali Verma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Sushma Verma, Ekta Bisht, Mansi Joshi, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Manali Dakshini, Leigh Kasperek, Danielle Wyatt, Sune Luus, Jahanara Alam, M Anagha

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Chamari Atapattu, Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia, Shashikala Sriwardene, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka, Muskan Malik

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma