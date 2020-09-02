The electronic badges will be worn by players, support staff, officials, and their family members at all times when outside their designated rooms. This will help the BCCI officials track their movements and interactions in case someone tests positive for coronavirus

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Players participating in the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League will have to follow strict protocols during the tournament, which includes mandatorily wearing badges equipped with bluetooth technology to allow access to their movements and interaction.

The electronic badges will be worn by players, support staff, officials, and their family members at all times when outside their designated rooms. This will help the BCCI officials track their movements and interactions in case someone tests positive for coronavirus, a franchise official told news agency ANI.

"The BCCI has put in place a robust system which sees not just the players, but also the support staff, officials and family members travelling with them wearing these BEEKs badges which will give the board a detailed report on who all we are coming in contact with by using data on movement and interaction. This actually helps if someone unfortunately turns positive as those in danger can be easily traced,” the official said.

Another official told the agency that the travelling members have been given a Health App wherein they need to log in their daily temperature.

"The health app is brilliant and moreover, it can pre-empt if your body is vulnerable to some foreign body or if you are at a health risk. That way, you can keep a tab on how you manage your activities. All you need to do is check your temperature and log it on the application. The rest is taken care of by the app.

Players participating in the IPL will be staying inside the bio-bubble throughout the tournament. The promise of Bio-bubbles is one of the significant factors behind the resumption of international and franchise cricket amid the outbreak of novel coronavirus. An Indian Express report last month had mentioned some of the protocols the players will have to follow during the tournament. These include: a prohibition on going to another player’s room despite staying in the bio-bubble, sitting inside the team bus in a zig-zag fashion and using the designated areas like gym, team room to communicate with other players.

