Delhi Capitals have won the toss and opted to bowl first in the first qualifier of the Indian Premier League 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma exuded confidence in his bowling line-up ahead of the first qualifier of the Indian Premier League 2020 against Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Speaking at the toss after invited to bat first, Sharma said his bowlers can defend any total posted by the opposition.

“We know we are going to bat first now, so just post a good total. We know we have a good bowling line-up to defend any total. Just got to start well and then take it from there,” Sharma said, adding, “We are confident, but it’s a fresh game and we got to focus on our strengths.”

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and opted to bowl first in the first qualifier of the Indian Premier League 2020. The winner will go straight to the final, while the losing side will get another chance to qualify.

DC have never played an IPL final, while Mumbai has lifted the trophy four times. Mumbai was the first team to qualify for the playoffs this year, while Delhi could find a spot only after winning their final match on the penultimate day of the league stage.

Playing XI:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (Wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Counter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Posted By: Lakshay Raja