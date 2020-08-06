The 13th season of the IPL will be held in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The BCCI’s decision to the hold the 13th season of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) has brought a smile at the faces of the faces amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis in the country.

The BCCI’s decision to hold the IPL in the UAE from September 19 to November 10 has the fans in India a moment to enjoy, especially at a time when the country is battling hard against the coronavirus pandemic. However, not everyone is happy with the board’s decision to hold the IPL, including Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia.

While speaking to news agency PTI, Wadia said that the focus should be on ensuring that not a single COVID-19 case is reported during the event, which according to him, is set to be the ‘best ever’. Wadia noted that the IPL could be doomed if even a single case of COVID-19 is reported during the event.

"There is much speculation going on. I think it is ridiculous. The only thing we (team owners) know is that the IPL is happening. We are very concerned about the safety of the players and all others involved. Even if there is one case, the IPL could be doomed," Wadia said while speaking to PTI.

"We have to adjust and acclimatise to the (bio-secure) environment. One case could kill the IPL. Extraneous circumstances require ordinary people to do extraordinary things," he added.

Speculating on the IPL's title sponsorship, the Kings XI co-owner said that the IPL should gradually move away from Chinese sponsors, adding that there are enough sponsors to replace the Chinese company if such a need arises.

"I don't know what the BCCI has decided on title sponsorship. All the team owners had a productive meeting and are on the same page to make IPL a success. We need to support the BCCI and will be meeting again soon," PTI quoted Wadia as saying.

Following the violent clash at the Galwan Valley which claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers, there was a demand in India to boycott Chinese goods in the country. Amid the backlash, the Chinese mobile phone maker Vivo had announced that it will back out from the Rs 440 crore per year contract at least this season.

In the current economic climate, Wadia expects the sponsors, whether team or IPL, to negotiate hard.

"All the sponsors are going to negotiate hard but I will change by name if it is not the most watched IPL ever. It will be the best ever IPL. You mark my words. Sponsors would be foolish not to be part of IPL this year," he said.

"It would be a wrong commercial decision on their part to not be a part of the IPL. I truly believe that if I was a sponsor, I would be jump right in," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

