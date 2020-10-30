New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni heaped praise on his teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad after the youngster played a match-winning knock of 72 against Kolkata Knight Riders in an Indian Premier League 2020 match on Thursday night.

Speaking at the post-match conference after a six-wicket win over Kolkata, Dhoni called Gaikwad "one of the most talented youngsters" who "grabbed his chances" in the tournament and performed for the team.

"Ruturaj has shown the talent that he is. He came in and got positive with Covid. We didn't have much time to have a look at him. He is one of the talented youngsters going around. He is not someone who speaks a lot. Once you go inside, you are the only one handling the pressure. When we made him play the first game, he stepped out and got out. But one ball is never enough. I think it is very exciting how he has grabbed his chances. It is very important to be relevant in the tournament," Dhoni said.

Gaikwad was awarded man of the match for his match-winning knock of 72 off just 53 balls against Kolkata. Chasing a total of 173, Chennai got off to a steady start, with openers Shane Watson and Ruturaj Gaikwad bringing up 50-run stand in the eighth over of the match. Gaikwad marched on after Watson's dismissal in the eight over and built a brief partnership with Ambati Rayudu, while keeping the asking rate hovering around 10. Match briefly slipped out of Chennai's hold after Gaikwad's dismissal in the 18th over, but a brisk 31 off 11 balls by Ravindra Jadeja sailed the team through on the final ball.

Despite the win, Chennai are placed at the bottom of the points table and are the only team so far to be officially knocked off the race to the playoffs.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja