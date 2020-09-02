Raina had returned to India on Saturday citing “personal reasons”, a day after thirteen persons, including two players of the CSK, were tested positive for coronavirus in the UAE.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Days after pulling out of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League in the UAE, Chennai Super Kings star player Suresh Raina said he came back to India for his family in the wake of the unfortunate incident involving his uncle. In an exclusive interview to Cricbuzz nearly two weeks ahead of the tournament, Raina hinted that he might end up returning to the CSK camp.

“It was a personal decision and I had to come back for my family. There was something that needed to be addressed immediately on the home front,” Raina said in the interview, adding, “Nobody will just turn their back on Rs 12.5 crore and walk away without a solid reason. I might have retired from international cricket but I'm still young and I am looking forward to playing for them in the IPL for the next 4-5 years.”

On being asked how he saw his future with the CSK, the former Indian batsman replied, “I've been training even while quarantining here. You never know you might see me in the camp there again.”

Raina had returned to India on Saturday citing “personal reasons”, a day after thirteen persons, including two players of the CSK, were tested positive for coronavirus in the UAE. After his return, Outlook had quoted former BCCI president N Srinivasan as saying, “cricketers are like prima donnas… like the temperamental actors of the olden days.” Srinivasan, however, later clarified that his comments on Raina had been taken out of context.

Responding to the same, Raina said that Srinivasan is like a father figure to him and that he did not know the real reason of him leaving when making the comments.

On being asked about the reports that he did not comfortable with the bio-security measures in place, Raina said his family is most important to him and he is really concerned for them during the present times.

