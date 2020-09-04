Virat Kohli is the only player in IPL who has been with the same franchise since its inception. 18-year-old Kohli was brought by the RCB when the first season of the cash-rich league kicked off in 2008.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Ahead of the start of the thirteenth season of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Indian team captain Virat Kohli has revealed why he will not leave the RCB.

Kohli, in a video posted by RCB’s official Twitter handle said that “I was just thinking there is no way in any scenario that I can ever think of leaving this team, because of the love and care, the franchise has shown”.

Now after 12 years, Kohli is leading the team at the front in the 13th season of IPL as its second-highest run-scorer of all time and one of the best batsmen in the world.

“It has been 12 years. It is such an amazing journey, so surreal. For a lot of people, it’s all about obvious we want to achieve the ultimate goal for the RCB. We have come close thrice but haven’t made it,” Kohli said in a video posted by RCB’s Twitter handle.

“That’s always gonna be our dream together and I was just thinking there is no way in any scenario that I can ever think of leaving this team, because of the love and care, the franchise has shown”, he added.

“You can feel emotional about the season going well or not but to have that loyalty with Bangalore, with RCB its quite surreal. Till the time I play IPL, regardless of how we play, I’ll never leave this team, the 31-year-old skipper further said.”

Kohli became the captain of RCB in 2011 and have achieved a lot throughout the 12 seasons of IPL. He had also scored a whopping 973 runs in a season – the most by a player in a single edition of the IPL – in 2016. However, the only thing that the Indian captain is missing is the IPL trophy. RCB’s best IPL performance has been a runner-up finish, which they achieved twice, reaching the final in 2009 and 2016.

Posted By: Talib Khan