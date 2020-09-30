Raina had pulled out of the IPL ahead of the tournament citing personal reason, albeit he had not ruled out his comeback to the side.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Chennai Super Kings have removed its star player Suresh Raina’s name from team’s website, confirming that he will not return to the camp for the ongoing Indian Premier League 2020 season in the United Arab Emirates.

Raina had pulled out of the IPL ahead of the tournament citing personal reason, albeit he had not ruled out his comeback to the side at some point in the season. However, the removal of his name has confirmed he will not be returning to the side this year.

CSK has also removed the name of Harbhajan Singh, the team’s star spinner who too had pulled out of the IPL ahead of the tournament citing personal reasons.

Last week, Chennai Super kings CEO Kasi Vishwanath had made it clear that it would be impossible for the franchise to think about Raina’s return. "See, we cannot look at Raina because he made himself unavailable and we respect his decision and his space. We are not thinking about its", Viswanathan said as quoted by news agency ANI.

Three-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings are currently at the bottom of the points table.

Over the years, Raina has been a pillar for Chennai in the middle order over the years and his decision of not playing in the BCCI’s T20 league has left a huge void in the team. Ahead of the tournament opener, Raina had shared a heartfelt post for his team, wishing them success in the tournament and saying it was "unimaginable" for him that he was not with the side.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja