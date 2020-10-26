New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: In what could be huge loss for Royal Challengers Bangalore, their premier fast bowler Navdeep Saini will likely miss their next IPL match against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday. Saini had sustained a split webbing in his right hand during Royal Challengers Bangalore's game against Chennai Super Kings, following which he was forced to leave the field.

According to RCB's physio Evan Speechly, the franchise will monitor his situation and check whether he can ready for next match, noting that Virat Kohli had also suffered a similar injury in 2016.

"It's also because Saini's injury is on his bowling hand, so it puts a lot of pressure on him. I cannot be sure when he will be good to go. I am hoping that he will be good to play in the next game and the rest of the tournament," PTI quoted Speechly as saying.

"Virat four-five years ago had it in Kolkata. We managed to stop the bleeding and he smashed a 100 (113, against the Kings XI Punjab) after we got a plastic surgeon, who had stitched it. Unfortunately, you cannot compare the two injuries," he added.

Saini has been tremendous form for the RCB and the right-arm pacer is key member of the franchise. Notably, Saini has been picked by the BCCI for India's tour of Australia 2020-21. He is in the squad for all three formats. However, the 27-year-old will need need the permission of BCCI's medical team for the Australia tour.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma