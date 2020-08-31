Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president N Srinivasan has offered a clarification regarding his comments on Suresh Raina and said his statements on the Southpaw have been taken out fo context.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president N Srinivasan has offered a clarification regarding his comments on Suresh Raina and said his statements on the Southpaw have been taken out fo context. Lauding Raina for his excellent contribution to the Chennai Super Kings, Srinivasan said his contribution to the team is second to none and added that he will always have their support during "these times of distress"

"Suresh Raina's contribution to the Chennai Super Kings franchise is second to none and it is unfortunate that people are trying to put two and two together to drive a wedge," Srinivasan was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

He further explained, when I said ‘cricketers are like prima donnas’, it wasn’t in a negative sense. A prima donna is the lead singer in an opera. Similarly, cricketers are always at the forefront of an exercise like

Earlier, the Outlook had quoted the former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president as saying, "Cricketers are like prima donnas ... like the temperamental actors of the olden days."

"My thinking is that if you are reluctant or not happy, go back. I don't force anyone to do anything ... sometimes success gets into your head," Srinivasan had said.

Raina opted out of IPL 2020 citing "personal reasons," but murmurs of a 'rift' between him and skipper MS Dhoni have surfaced. Earlier reports suggested Raina was unhappy with the hotel room he was given. The veteran all-rounder was finding the stiff protocols of the bio-bubble claustrophobic and wanted a similar room that Dhoni had been provided.

Also, the murder of Raina's uncle by robbers on August 20 in a village in Punjab's Pathankot has also been cited as the "personal" reason for Raina's exit.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha