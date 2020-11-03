IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: It's a do or die match for Sunrisers Hyderabad as their victory would ensure their entry into the qualifiers.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians are set for a face off in the final league match of IPL 2020 at Sharjah. It's a do or die match for Sunrisers Hyderabad as their victory would ensure their entry into the qualifiers. Mumbai Indians, who topped the IPL points table, will lock horns with Delhi Capitals on Thursday. It is a crucial match for Kolkata Knight Riders who are currently placed fourth on the points table. Hyderabad have 12 points from the 13 matches they've played so far, and courtesy of their massive Net Run Rate (+0.555), a win will ensure their entry into the final four. It would also win the end of KKR's journey in IPL 2020. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians will also be looking to end their last league match on a high note. In their previous encounter at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, MI side had won by 34 runs. The innings saw fourteen sixes from MI and just seven from SRH.

IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Who will win today's match?

Mumbai Indians at full strength are a better side than Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, with the absence of Rohit Sharma and MI planning to rest a couple of players, SRH with their current form might win three in a row and make it to the qualifiers. The two sides have clashed on 15 occasions in the IPL so far. MI have won eight times and SRH seven times. SRH will not only look to equal that record with a win, but also confirm a place in the playoffs.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha