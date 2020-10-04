Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad have locked horns with each other 14 times in the IPL history and won seven contests each

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indian will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in game 17 of the Indian Premier League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Both MI and SRH will come into the game brimming with confidence after decent wins against Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings respectively in previous encounters.

It remains to be seen whether Hyderabad’s star bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar will play today’s match. Kumar had sustained injury while bowling his final over in the previous contest against Chennai Super Kings. Here’s all you need to know about the game 17 beginning 3:30 pm (IST) at Sharjah.

Head to Head record:

The two teams have faced each other 14 in the IPL history and won seven contests each. The SRH, however has an upper hand in the past five contests with three wins

Pitch Report

Sharjah Cricket Stadium has a flat surface and smaller ground, which suits heavy hitters. Both the teams have some great strikers and a high scoring games may be on the cards this afternoon.

Weather Report

The temperature at Sharjah will be 39 degree celsius at the time of the toss and will fall by a couple of degrees during the match, according to AccuWeather. The humidity will be 33 per cent and there is no prediction of rain what so ever.

Dream 11:

Ishan Sharma, Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock, David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Abdul Samad, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan, and Rashid Khan.

Probable Playing XI:

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock(wk), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, James Pattinson, Jasprit Bumrah

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan

Squads:

Mumbai Indians (MI):

Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Digvijay Deshmukh, Aditya Tare (wk), Saurabh Tiwary, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh, Mohsin Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Prince Balwant Rai, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi

Posted By: Lakshay Raja