Mumbai Indians have won as many as 16 of the 26 matches played against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League history. However, the Rohit Sharma-men had faced defeat against Bangalore in the super over in the first-leg clash of the tournament.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Kieron Pollard-led Mumbai Indians and buoyant Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to secure a spot in the playoffs when they face each other in game 48 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday. Bangalore have won both their games in Abu Dhabi, while Mumbai have won two out of their four games at the venue.

Both the teams have secured fourteen points in the 11 games, though Mumbai holds the top spot in the points table owing to a better run rate. A win in the remaining three fixures will secure both the teams a berth in the playoffs.

Head-to-head stats

Mumbai Indians have won as many as 16 of the 26 matches played against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL history. However, the Rohit Sharma-men had faced defeat against Bangalore in the super over in the first-leg clash of the tournament.

Who will win today's match?

While both Mumbai and Bangalore have been impressive in all the three departments, the former clearly beats the Virat Kohli-men in the bowling department. Mumbai are placed at the top of the points table and will qualify for the playoffs with a win tonight.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel (wk), Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa

Posted By: Lakshay Raja