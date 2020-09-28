IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: The 10th game of the IPL 2020 will be played between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday.

Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: In what could be a clash between titans, Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians -- led by Rohit Sharma -- on Monday at the Dubai International Stadium. This will be the 10th game of 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The RCB had lost their last game against Kings XI Punjab comprehensively but will look to make a comeback against Rohit Sharma's side in Dubai on Monday. The two teams have shared a healthy rivalry over the years and would look to go all guns blazing when they face each other at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday.

Where to watch the 10th match of IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore?

You can watch the match live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 1 Hindi. Apart from that, you can also watch the match live at Disney+Hotstar VIP.

Time and venue:

The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 7.30 pm (IST).

Probable Playing XI:

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma, Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Josh Philippe (WK), AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikal, Virat Kohli, Aaron Finch, Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Umesh Yadav, Washington Sundar

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Josh Philippe, Pawan Negi, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav

Dream XI:

Quinton De Kock, AB de Villiers (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Shivam Dube, Kieron Pollard, James Pattinson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini

