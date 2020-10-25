Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals have faced each other 24 times in the IPL history, and courtesy to the 57-run win in the first leg clash of the tournament, the former leads the head to head record by 12-11.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Days after quashing Chennai Super Kings' playoff hopes with an emphatic 10-wicket win, Mumbai Indians will face Rajasthan Royals in game 45 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. A win for Mumbai will secure them a playoff spot and virtually eliminate the Steve Smith-men from the race.

It remains to be seen whether Rohit Sharma -- who had suffered hamstring injury and missed the game against CSK -- will be part of Mumbai Indians' playing XI tonight. In the absence of Sharma, the team was helmed by Kieron Pollard, while Ishan Kishan was sent in to open the innings. Saurabh Tiwari will miss out on the playing XI if Sharma is fit to play tonight.

Mumbai had displayed an exceptional bowling performance against CSK, with seamers Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult collectively taking four wicks in the first three overs itself. The Abu Dhabi pitch, however, has offered less assistance to seamers in the tournament compared to the other two venues.

Head-to-head stats:

Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals have faced each other 24 times in the IPL history, and courtesy to the 57-run win in the first leg clash of the tournament, the former leads the head to head record by 12-11.

Who will win today's match

Mumbai Indians have been impressive in all the three departments of the game, especially the bowling. The franchise is likely to win against the Steve Smith-men tonight.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Varun Aaron, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manan Vohra, Andrew Tye, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Aniruddha Joshi, Shashank Singh, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh.

