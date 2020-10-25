Abu Dhabi (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: In order to keep its playoffs hopes stay afloat, Rajasthan Royals will face a dominant Mumbai Indians on Sunday in a must-win game at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai Indians are sitting comfortably on top of the IPL 2020 points table and need just one win to qualify for the playoffs. However, Rajasthan Royals have so far struggled in the tournament, winning just 4 matches from their 11 games.

The game against Mumbai Indians on Sunday is a must-win game for Rajasthan Royals and they would expect the trio of Steve Smith, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler to go all guns blazing at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi has supported the bowlers in the tournament so far and cricket experts suggest that it would continue to do the same. The pacers will get assistance from the pitch initially while the spinners will come into play in the latter half of the game.

Weather forecast:

The weather in Abu Dhabi will improve on Sunday and the temperature is expected to hover around 29 and 30 degrees in the evening. However, there is no chance of rain and the humidity will be around 36 per cent.

DreamXI:

Quinton de Kock, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Suryakumar Yadav, Riyan Parag, Steve Smith (Captain), Kieron Pollard, Rahul Tewatia, Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer (Vice-Captain), Rahul Chahar

Probable Playing XI of both sides:

Rajasthan Royals: Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson (wk), Steven Smith (C), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi.

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma/Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (C), Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (c), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer

