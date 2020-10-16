IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: The 32nd game of the tournament will be played between Rohit Sharma's MI and Eoin Morgan-led KKR.

Abu Dhabi (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: In a surprise move, Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik on Friday handed over the captaincy to Eoin Morgan, just hours before the franchise's match against Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Karthik, who was regularly criticised by cricket experts over his captaincy, said that he wants to 'focus on his batting'. The 35-year-old has scored 108 runs in the seven games of IPL 2020 so far and struggled to find a form with the bat.

Meanwhile, it will be a huge task for Eoin Morgan to take the reins of the team. KKR have won four games in seven matches in IPL 2020 and are at the fourth position in the points table.

The Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are well-placed at the points table and have looked one of the most formidable sides in the tournament so far.

Head-to-head stats of Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders:

In 26 games, Mumbai Indians have won 20 matches while Kolkata Knight Riders have managed to emerge victorious only in 6 games.

Who will win Friday's match?

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium has supported the bowlers so far in the tournament. Cricket experts believe that the pitch like other matches of IPL 2020 will once again slow down in the second innings and the team batting first will have a higher chance of winning the match on Friday. As per experts, the par score at Sheikh Zayed Stadium will be 160 to 170.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Tom Banton, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Andre Russell, Rahul Tripathi, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Shivam Mavi, Manimaran Siddharth

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma