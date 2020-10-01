Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians are coming off narrow defeats against Rajasthan Royals and Royals Challengers Bangalore respectively and will be aiming at a spot in the top four with a win tonight.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in game 13 of the Indian Premier League at the Sheikh Zayed stadium in the Abu Dhabi on Thursday. Both Punjab and Mumbai are coming off narrow defeats against Rajasthan Royals and Royals Challengers Bangalore respectively and will be aiming at a spot in the top four with a win tonight.

It remains to be seen whether Chris Gayle will be included in Punjab’s playing XI against Mumbai tonight. The Jamaican Cricketer has not played a single match in IPL 2020 so far. Punjab openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal — have displayed impressive performance in the tournament so far and it will be treat for the fans to see how they will fair against Jasprit Bumrah. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Shama will be facing Mohammed Shami, who has been impressive with the new ball.

The two teams have faced each other 24 times in the history of the IPL and Mumbai Indians leads the contest with 13 wins against Punjab’s 11. Mumbai also holds advantage in recent matches, having won three of the last five matches. The last time the two teams had met in IPL 2019, Mumbai had defeated Punjab by three wickets.

Who will win today’s match?

The two teams equally good on paper. Mumbai Indians have already played two matches at Abu Dhabi. The team has an impressive bowling line-up that may restrict the in-form Punjab batsmen and guide team to a win.

SQUAD:

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP):

Lokesh Rahul, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh

Mumbai Indians (MI):

Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Digvijay Deshmukh, Aditya Tare (wk), Saurabh Tiwary, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh, Mohsin Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Prince Balwant Rai, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson





Posted By: Lakshay Raja