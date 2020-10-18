New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Days after clinching a nail biting thriller against Royal Challengers Bangalore, KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab will face Mumbai Indians in game 36 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. A defeat tonight will virtually end Punjab’s campaign in the tournament.

With impressive performances in all the three departments, Mumbai Indians sit comfortably at the second spot in the points table and just need one win to qualify for the play offs. Punjab, on the other hand, cannot afford to lose a single match from here on. The Mumbai-based franchise had comfortably won their last encounter against Punjab earlier in the tournament by 48 runs. Chasing a target of 191, Punjab had gotten off to a poor start and could only manage 143 on the scoreboard after 20 overs. Here’s all you need to know about their second clash in IPL 2020

Pitch Report:

The pitch at Dubai International Cricket Stadium has provided much assistance to slow bowlers in the tournament so far. Runs are hard to come by for batsmen at this venue and, given how the pitches are getting slower in the UAE, the trend will continue in the upcoming matches.

Weather Forecast:

The temperature in Dubai at the commencement of the match will be 32 degree celsius. The humidity will be 16 per cent and there is no prediction of rain what so ever.

Dream 11:



Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Ravi Bishnoi, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Probable Playing XI:

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (Wk), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul ((C,WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, K Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Squads:

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP):

Lokesh Rahul, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh

Mumbai Indians (MI):

Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Digvijay Deshmukh, Aditya Tare (wk), Saurabh Tiwary, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh, Mohsin Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Prince Balwant Rai, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson

