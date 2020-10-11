IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: The clash between Shreyas Iyer's DC and Rohit Sharma-led MI promises to be a spicy encounter.

Abu Dhabi (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: In what will be a clash of titans, Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals on Sunday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the game 27th of IPL 2020.

The two teams have unarguably been the best sides in the IPL 2020 so far and their clash on Sunday evening promises to be a spicy affair. From solid openers to a strong middle-order to a lethal bowling attack, both teams look equally good on papers and there is hardly anything that separates them.

At the moment, Shikhar Dhawan only looks the weak link in Delhi Capitals and the team management would hope that the 33-year-old returns to form against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. For Rohit Sharma's side, the return of the form of Hardik Pandya is a good news as it will boost their middle-order.

Head-to-head stats:

The Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have played 24 games against each other and are at level with both teams winning 12 matches each. However, it should be noted that Mumbai Indians have won four IPL titles while Delhi Capitals have never made it to the finals of the cash-rich league.

Who will win Sunday's match?

The wicket in Abu Dhabi will be a used one and it might assist the bowlers in the second half of the game, making it difficult for the chasing side. Therefore, the team batting first at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium will have a greater chance of winning.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Mohit Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Alex Carey (wk), Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harshal Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma