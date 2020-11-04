Toss will be crucial in the Qualifier 1 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and the team winning it would like to bowl first due to the dew factor.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Days after securing a playoff berth in a low-scoring encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals will take on defending Champions Mumbai Indians in the first qualifier of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Mumbai had faced its worst defeat in the tournament in their previous encounter and will hope to make a statement with a complete performance tomorrow.

Toss will be crucial at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and the team winning it would like to bowl first due to the dew factor. Mumbai has won just one out of their three games at the venue, though both the defeats had come in the Super Overs. In a major boost to the team, Rohit Sharma, who has recovered from a hamstring injury, will lead the side in the qualifiers.

Head-to-head stats

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have faced each other 26 times in the IPL history and the former leads the head-to-head stats with 14 wins. Mumbai is the only team against whom Delhi lost both its league matches. While the first leg clash dragged on to the last over, with the Rohit Sharma-men winning it by 5 wickets, the second was a one-sided encounter that Mumbai clinched with over five overs and nine wickets to spare.

Who will win Qualifier 1?

Mumbai Indians have been excellent in all the three departments, especially bowling, while Delhi's top order has struggled in the second half of the tournament. The Rohit Sharma-men are likely to win tomorrow's contest and move to the finals.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult

Delhi Capitals: Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (C), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Pravin Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams

