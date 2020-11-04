Mumbai Indians was the first team to qualify for the playoffs, while Delhi Capitals could find a spot only after winning their final match on the penultimate day of the league stage.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Four-time Indian Premier League winners Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals in the first qualifier of the tournament at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. The winner will go straight to the final, while the losing side will get another chance to qualify.

Mumbai was the first team to qualify for the playoffs, while Delhi could find a spot only after winning their final match on the penultimate day of the league stage. The latter has never played an IPL final while MI have lifted the trophy four times. In a major boost for Mumbai, Rohit Sharma will lead the side in the qualifiers.

Where can you watch the matches lives on your TV?

The matches will be live telecasted by Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi in India.

How can you watch matches live online?

Disney+Hotstar VIP will provide live streaming of all the matches. You will have to purchase the annual subscription of the VIP pack for Rs 399. In addition to providing seamless IPL experience, the play has several blockbuster bollywood movies on offer. If you are a Jio prepaid user, you can pick Jio Cricket Pack for Rs 401 that will give you Disney + Hotstar VIP subscription free of cost with 3GB of high-speed internet data per day and unlimited voice calls for the validity of 28 days. Similar Airtel plans for Rs 448 and Rs 599 are also on offer.

When will the match begin?

The match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium from 7:30 pm (IST) on Thursday. Dubai has hosted a majority of the IPL 2020 matches.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja