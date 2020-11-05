IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: The first qualifier of the tournament will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: The first qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will be played on Thursday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

Delhi Capitals, which is chasing its maiden title win, had started the season with a bang, winning five of their first seven games. However, they suffered a loss of form in the second half of the tournament, losing four consecutive games. Nevertheless, Shreyas Iyer's side have managed to reach the playoffs and would look to reach the finals of the cash-rich league for the first time.

Mumbai Indians, on the other side, are unarguably the best side in the tournament so far. Winning nine of their 14 league matches, Mumbai Indians have shown their consistency by hammering teams at the group stage. However, their skipper Rohit Sharma has cautioned his team ahead of the qualifier one match, saying he wants to "focus on the present".

Pitch report:

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has equally assisted the batsmen and bowlers. However, the team chasing might have a slight advantage in Dubai due to the dew factor.

Weather forecast:

With the beginning of November, the temperature in the UAE has cooled down. For Thursday, the weathermen have predicted that the average temperature will hover around 27 degrees Celsius while the humidity levels will be around 64 per cent.

MI vs DC DreamXI:

Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav. Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain) and Ravi Ashwin

Probable playing XI of both sides:

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Daniel Sams, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje

Squad of both teams:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai and Nathan Coulter-Nile

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Harshal Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Praveen Dubey, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande and Lalit Yadav

