New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will take on Mumbai Indians in game 41 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday. A win for Mumbai will place them at the top of the points table and end Chennai’s race to the playoffs.

Chennai are mathematically still in the competition and will need to rely on the outcomes of other franchises’ matches — besides winning their own remaining fixtures — to finish fourth. Mumbai, on the other hand, have had an excellent tournament so far and will be looking to finish first or second.

Head-to-head stats

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have faced each other 29 times in the IPL history and the former holds a 17-12 win/loss record. Chennai, however, had won the opening match of IPL 2020 against the Rohit Sharma-men by five wickets.

Who will win today’s match?

Things went pear shaped for Chennai after they defeated Mumbai Indians in the opening match of the tournament. The Rohit Sharma-men have been great in all the three departments of the game, especially bowling. Chennai will try to give its best to stay alive in the tournament, but they are unlikely to win the contest tonight.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians (MI): Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Digvijay Deshmukh, Aditya Tare (wk), Saurabh Tiwary, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh, Mohsin Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Prince Balwant Rai, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): MS Dhoni (C), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma

