Chennai Super Kings had defeated Mumbai Indians in the opening match of the Indian Premier League 2020, but not much has gone their way since then.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Chennai Super Kings will look to keep their playoffs hopes alive when they face Mumbai Indians in game 41 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday. Chennai had defeated the Rohit Sharma-men in the opening match of the tournament, but not much has gone their way since then.

The race to finish in the top two has intensified after Royal Challengers Bangalore’s impressive performances in recent matches. Mumbai will be eying a big win tonight against Chennai to retain its top spot. Here’s all you need to know ahead of the crucial match:

Pitch Report:

Sharjah offered little assistance to the bowlers in the initial matches of the tournament, but the conditions have eased up since then. The boundary dimensions, however, remain the same and a rain of sixes could on the cards tonight.

Weather Forecast

The temperature in Sharjah at the commencement of the match will be 31 degree celsius. The humidity will be 33 per cent and there is no prediction of rain what so ever.

Dream 11:

Sam Curran, Shane Watson, Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar

Probable playing XI:

Chennai Super Kings: Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Shardal Thakur, Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Squads:

Mumbai Indians (MI): Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Digvijay Deshmukh, Aditya Tare (wk), Saurabh Tiwary, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh, Mohsin Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Prince Balwant Rai, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): MS Dhoni (C), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma

Posted By: Lakshay Raja