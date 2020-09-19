IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings: The opening match will be played at the Sheikh Abu Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The much-awaited 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin from Saturday in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with a match between defending champions Mumbai Indians and last year’s runner-up Chennai Super Kings.

The opening match will be played at the Sheikh Abu Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday and it will be interesting to see which team will be able to adjust to the conditions. The two teams are missing their key team members. For Chennai, Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh have decided to skip the tournament while Lasith Malinga won’t be playing for Mumbai Indians this year.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Sheikh Abu Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi might assist the pacers in the initial overs but will slowly die down as the game progresses. Media reports suggest that the pitch will likely have more grass for Saturday’s match which might assist the batsmen. However, matches held earlier at this stadium suggest that 150-170 is a par score on this ground.

Weather Report:

According to reports, the weather in Abu Dhabi for Saturday is sunny and hot and the maximum temperature will be 38 degrees. The minimum temperature, on the other hand, will be 29 while humidity is going to be around 53 per cent. Weather reports suggest that there is no chance of rain.

Probable Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma