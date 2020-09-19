IPL 2020, CSK vs MI Updates: The tournament had been delayed by nearly six months amid the threat of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent unavailability of foreign players.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Mumbai Indians started off well and managed to put some good runs at the scoreboard. However, the team suffered two early and consecutive setbacks after Piyush Chawla took skipper Rohit Sharma’s wicket, which was followed by Sam Curran clinching Quinton de Kock, ending his short but fast innings.

The Chennai Super Kings led by captain cool Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl first.

The thirteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 started today with Mumbai Indians taking on Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings at the Shaikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The tournament had been delayed by nearly six months amid the threat of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent unavailability of foreign players.

Here are the latest update of the tournament opener between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings:

Mumbai Indians fight back after losing openers



Mumbai Indians' Saurabh Tiwary and Suryakumar Yadav carried the innings forward after the team lost its openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock in the first six overs. At the end of the ninth over, the team is scoring at a run rate of 9.22. Tiwari is playing at 21, while Yadav is playing at 15.

Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock depart after giving Mumbai solid start



Mumbai Indians openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock departed after giving a solid start. Rohit was dismissed by Chawla in his first over for 12 runs, while de Kock was dismissed by Sam Curran. Mumbai Indians have scored 51 runs at a loss of two wickets in the first six overs.

Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock begin Mumbai's innings



Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock have opened the innings for Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener against Chennai Super Kings. Deepak Chahar has the new ball and it will be Rohit Sharma who will face it.

CSK win toss, opt to bowl first

Chennai Super Kings has won the toss and elected to bowl first in the tournament opener against defending champions Mumbai Indians.

Team:

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi

Posted By: Lakshay Raja