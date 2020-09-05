According to a report by news agency ANI, the ring is a personal health tracking device and all the payers of the Mumbai Indians will have to wear it during the 13th edition of the IPL.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The 13th season of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) will be very different than the previous seasons because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis. From bio-secure bubbles to empty stands, the IPL 2020 will altogether be a different experience for the fans.

With coronavirus changing the way how IPL was played, Mumbai India, the defending champions of the tournament, have taken their COVID-19 precautionary protocols to the next level and have introduced a special 'smart ring'.

According to a report by news agency ANI, the ring is a personal health tracking device and all the payers of the Mumbai Indians will have to wear it during the 13th edition of the IPL.

"The ring picks up a person's vital data -- heart rate, heart rate variation, respiratory rate and body temperature among other details -- and then flags any irregular trend in advance so that asymptomatic signals can be spotted at the earliest and dealt with. The ring monitors the person's pulse, movements and temperature to present a complete picture so that helps in daily analysis. NBA (National Basketball Association) has made use of the similar ring health device," news agency ANI quoted Mumbai Indians sources as saying.

Not only this, but the Mumbai Indians have also taken several other steps to keep its players safe from COVID-19. The franchise has also prepared its own bio-bubble and also called the outstation players at the earliest to prepare them for the tournament.

The players of the franchise had also undergone a compulsory 14-day quarantine and several COVID-19 tests were conducted.

"We were all covered head to toe, with PPE, mask, face shield and even 3 pairs of gloves. It was absolutely difficult to recognise the person next to you. Quite an experience, but we realised how necessary it was for our own safety. We have families here and there can't be a safer place than the Mumbai Indians camp. It showcases how much the MI management is invested in the health and safety of its players and staff," ANI quoted a Mumbai Indians player as saying.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma