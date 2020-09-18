Besides captain Rohit Sharma, Mumbai has a good mix of national, international and locals players. The team consists of match winners like Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Jasprit Bumrah.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Rohit Sharma-led defending champions Mumbai will lock horns with MS Dhoni's Chennai in Saturday's opening encounter of the popular Indian T-20 league, which is being held in UAE amid coronavirus scare back home. Having won the title four times, Mumbai is the most successful team of the league. The team is led by none other than Rohit Sharma, the start Indian opener and consists of other national players like Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. Mumbai also has some of the best international T20 specialists like Kieron Pollard, Quinton de Kock and Mitchell McClenaghan.

The team also has some of the best local talents like Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh and Rahul Chahar, who bring a good balance to the side. The presence of Rohit, Bumrah, Pandya and Pollard makes Mumbai arguably the strongest team of the 2020 season. A good balance of batsman, all-rounders and specialist bowlers is what makes Mumbai stand apart from the other franchises.

Below is the complete squad of Mumbai

Complete Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Anmolpreet Singh, Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Chriss Lynn, Quinton de Kock, Sherfane Rutherford, Hardik Pandya, Anukul Roy, Krunal Pandya, Prince Balwant Rai Sing, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan (WK), Aditya Tare (WK), Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult

Batsman: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Anmolpreet Singh, Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Chriss Lynn, Quinton de Kock, Sherfane Rutherford

All-rounder: Hardik Pandya, Anukul Roy, Krunal Pandya, Prince Balwant Rai Sing, Kieron Pollard

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare

Bowlers: Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult

Mumbai likely 11 against Chennai: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Mitchell McClenaghan/Nathan Coulter-Nile

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma