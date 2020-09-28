IPL 2020, MI vs RCB: The two teams have faced each other 25 times in the history of the IPL with Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians registering 16 wins.

Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Day after witnessing a nail-biting thriller between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab, the focus of the IPL 2020 has shifted towards Dubai where Mumbai Indians and Royals Challengers Bangalore are facing each other. The two teams have faced each other 25 times in the history of the IPL with Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians registering 16 wins. Rohit's side also won the cash-rich league four times while Kohli's RCB has not won a single title so far. However, Mumbai will unlikely take Kohli's side lightly as RCB on several occasions have caused massive heart-breaks in the tournament.

This is the 10th game of the IPL 2020 and is being played at the Dubai International Stadium in UAE.

Here are the latest updates from the 10th game of the IPL 2020:

RCB set 202 run target for MI

AB de Villiers fiery 50 and a handly innings from Shivam Duba has helped the RCB set a target of 202 for MI

AB de Villiers hits 36th IPL 50

AB de Villiers' 50 has put RCB on top against Mumbai Indians

Devdutt Padikkal out for 54

After playing a handy innings of 54, Devdutt Padikkal has lost his wicket

Devdutt Padikkal hits 50!

Devdutt Padikkal has scored his second 50 in the IPL

Virat Kohli out for 3

Virat Kohli's poor form continues as he is gone for just 3 runs in 11 balls

Trent Boult gets the much-needed break for Mumbai!

Trent Boult has got the much-needed break for Mumbai. Aaron Finch is gone for 52

Aaron Finch goes to 50!

Finch has scored a 50 against Mumbai.

Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch give RCB solid start

Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch have given RCB solid start and the two have scored 49 runs in the first 5 overs

Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch to open for RCB

Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch will open the innings for RCB

Playing XI:

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana

'Wanted to bat first'

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli said, "We wanted to bat first, it has worked well for the teams. It's a decent shout to defend on this ground. We're working extra hard on our catching and fielding, but the pitch has played really well. Dew hasn't come in and KXIP showed we can defend scores on this ground. I think we bowled well in the first match, last game, we didn't have the momentum going into the death overs. We'll be looking to be more attacking with the ball - three changes, Zampa and Udana are in, they replace Phillipe and Steyn. Gurkeerat comes in, he replaces Umesh Yadav"

Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bowl first

Mumbai Indians have won the toss and elected to bowl first. "We will bowl first. The wicket looks abit green but dry. Hopeful that it plays well under lights, that's the reason we are chasing. We'll have to play good cricket, back yourselves to do the job. The results have been in favour of team batting first, but we had a great last game and the confidence is there. Early days the middle-oprder hasn't got much to bat, a lot of guys haven't played a lot of cricket. One change, Saurabh Tiwary isn't fit, Ishan Kishan is in," says Rohit Sharma

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Josh Philippe, Pawan Negi, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav

Toss at 7 pm

The toss will be take place at 7 pm (IST) at the Dubai International Stadium

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma