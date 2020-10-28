Royal Challengers Bangalore had defeated Mumbai Indians in a Super Over thriller earlier in the Indian Premier League 2020 and a win tonight will secure them a spot in the playing XI.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns with Mumbai Indians in game 48 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. The Virat Kohli-men had defeated Mumbai in a Super Over thriller earlier in the tournament and a win tonight will secure them a spot in the playoffs.

Mumbai Indians will look to make a statement with a win against Bangalore tonight in the absence of Rohit Sharma in their playing XI. The match will commence at 7:30 pm (IST) in Abu Dhabi.

Here are the latest updates from game 48 between MI and RCB:

Padikkal, Phillippe bring up 50-run stand in powerplay

Devdutt Padikkal and Josh Phillippe have built up a fine opening partship inside powerplay. Royal Challengers Bangalore are 54 without loss after six overs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore off to a steady start after invited to bat first

Padikkal, Phillippe begin Royal Challengers Bangalore's innings

Devdutt Padikkal and Josh Phillippe have begun Royal Challengers Bangalore's innings. Trent Boult is with the new ball.

Playing XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Phillippe (Wk), Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Dale Steyn, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock (Wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (C), Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to field against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Mumbai Indians have won the toss and opted to field first against Royal Challengers Bangalore. No Rohit Sharma in Mumbai's playing XI tonight.

Toss at 7 pm:

The toss between the two teams will be held at 7 pm (IST).

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel (wk), Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa

Posted By: Lakshay Raja