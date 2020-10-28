Rohit Sharma had suffered the injury during the October 18 match against Kings XI Punjab and had to sit out on Mumbai Indians' previous two encounters in the Indian Premier League 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma will not take field against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury he suffered earlier this month, news agency ANI has reported, quoting sources.

Sharma had suffered the injury during the October 18 match against Kings XI Punjab and had to sit out on Mumbai Indians' previous two encounters in the Indian Premier League 2020. He has also been ruled out of India tour to Australia scheduled later this year.

Sources told the news agency that Sharma has been working on his game and hamstring muscle to return to the side at the earliest.

"He has been training regularly. The day after the KXIP game was a rest day so there was anyway no training. But whenever the MI unit has trained, he has been there and while he slowly started with working on his leg, he has been hitting the nets now. In fact, before the last game, he also took throwdowns at the ground. He is clearly making an honest effort to regain full match fittness," the sources said.

In Sharma's place, the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) has picked Mayank Agarwal in the one day internationals (ODIs) and T20 International squads while Shubhman Gill has been included in the Test squad. KL Rahul, who is the skipper of Kings XI Punjab, will be Kohli's deputy in limited-overs in Rohit's absence.

Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in game 48 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja