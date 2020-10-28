With 16 points in 12 matches and a net run rate of +1.186, Mumbai Indians are most likely to qualify for the playoffs even if they lose its remaining two fixtures of the Indian Premier League 2020 by modest margins.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Mumbai Indians retained its top spot in the points table and are all but through to the playoffs of the Indian Premier League 2020 after registering a five-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Bangalore, on the other hand, are placed second in the points table and would need to win at least one of its remaining two fixtures to get a spot in the final four.

Behind Bangalore contending for the playoffs are Delhi Capitals (14 points); Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders (12 points each); Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals (10 points each). Bottom-placed MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings have officially been eliminated from the race.

With 595 runs in 12 matches at an average of 59.50 and a strike rate of over 132, KL Rahul continues to retain the Orange Cap. He is followed by Delhi Capitals' Shikhar Dhawan, who created history against Kings XI Punjab by becoming the first player to score two consecutive centuries in IPL. Dhawan has 471 runs in 12 matches at an average of 58.87 and a strike rate of over 148.

With 23 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 16.86, Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada retains the Purple Cap. Rabada is followed by Jasprit Bumrah, who completed 100 wickets in IPL after dismissing Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli for just 9 on Wednesday.

Chennai Super Kings will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in game 49 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

