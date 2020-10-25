Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals have faced each other 24 times in the IPL history, and courtesy to the 57-run win in the first leg clash of the tournament, the former leads the head to head record by 12-11.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals will take on Mumbai Indians in game 45 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday. A win for Mumbai will secure them a playoff spot and virtually eliminate the Steve Smith-men from the race.

Here are the latest updates from game 45 between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals:

Mumbai Indians lose Quinton de Kock early after opting to bat first

Jofra Archer has dismissed Quinton de Kock for just 6 runs in the first over of the match. Mumbai Indians are one down after opting to bat first.

Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan begin Mumbai Indians' innings

Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan have begun Mumbai Indians' innings against Rajasthan Royals. Jofra Archer is with the new ball.

Playing XI:

Rajasthan Royals: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (Wk), Jos BUttler, Steve Smith (C), Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoor, Kartik Tyagi

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (Wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (C), Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bat against Rajasthan Royals

Kieron Pollard-led Mumbai Indians have won the toss and opted to bat against Rajasthan Royals.

Toss at 7 pm:

The toss between the two teams will be held at 7 pm (IST).

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Varun Aaron, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manan Vohra, Andrew Tye, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Aniruddha Joshi, Shashank Singh, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh.

