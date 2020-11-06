New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Mumbai Indians on Thursday evening hammered Delhi Capitals and defeated them by 57 runs, reaching the finals of the Indian Premier League for the sixth time.

Mumbai Indians have been one of the best sides in the history of the cash-rich league, reaching the finals of the tournament six times. Only Chennai Super Kings have a better record than Mumbai Indians as they have reach the finals eight times.

However, what separates the two is the fact that MI have won four of their five IPL finals while CSK have emerged victourius only in three. Interestingly, MI have played all of their IPL finals against a side which had MS Dhoni.

In 2010, they had faced CSK which was led by MS Dhoni. In 2013 and 2015, they faced Dhoni's CSK in the finals again. In 2017, MI faced Rising Pune Supergiants which also had Dhoni. In 2019, they once against faced an MS Dhoni-led CSK in the final. Out of the five finals, they won four -- 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019.

Interestingly, this is also the first time that Mumbai Indians have made it to successive IPL finals.

'We've a versatile squad'

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday expressed satisfaction over his side's performance in this year's tournament and said that they have a "very versatile squad" and called his team's win over Delhi Capitals a 'perfect result'.

Talking about Trent Boult, Rohit said that the Kiwi pacer is doing fine and will be available for selection for the tournament's final on November 10. "I've not seen him (Boult). But he seems okay. I don't think it's a big problem. Three day rest and he should be back on the park," he said during the post-match conference.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma