New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: As the teams get prepped up for the start of the thirteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, in UAE, the management of all the teams seem to be doing all they can to make it a stress-free environment for all their players.

Showing their arrangements for the team members, Mumbai Indians on Tuesday posted a video of the room of the players and by looking at their room you can only say ‘WOW’. The video shows that the franchises are pulling out all the stops to keep their members happy.

In the video, you can see a lavish room with pool tables, multiple gaming options and everything you can imagine. The room perfectly highlights that Mumbai Indians are the team of one of the world’s richest businessmen, Mukesh Ambani. In the video, as soon as Krunal Pandya laid his eyes on the sprawling team room, he lets out a "wow".

Watch the video here:

Former India pacer and current Director of Cricket Operations for Mumbai Indians, Zaheer Khan, also spoke the plush team room and how it helps in team bonding.

"Well, we always focus the team room for sure because this is where a lot of bonding happens. Players spend a lot of time here, so it's with a view that it's going to be three months. It's going to be a long time, and all the families and players can get together. So this is going to be, pretty much, our zone," said Zaheer Khan in the video posted on Mumbai Indians' official Twitter handle.

"One of the biggest missing factors is going to be out 'Paltan' cheering us from the stadium. So we just wanted to have a message conveyed to our players as well as our whole squad, the support staff that no matter where you are the 'Paltan' is always going to be there. And you can see it with this wall here dedicated purely for our fans and for the players to know that their support in our victories and ups and downs, is always there," he added.

Mumbai Indians reached the venue of IPL 2020 last month and had their first training session in the United Arab Emirates last week.

Mumbai Indians are scheduled to face Chennai Super Kings in the inaugural match of IPL 2020 on September 19, however, some reports have suggested that BCCI may revise the schedule after two players and 10 other team management members of CSK tested positive for coronavirus.

Posted By: Talib Khan